Currently, negotiations are in an active phase regarding the resolution of the military conflict between the Russian Federation and Ukraine. Ukrainian publicist, political scientist, and Doctor of Political Sciences Alexander Semchenko speculated on the plausibility of signing a peace agreement.

The political analyst immediately clarified that one could sign anything— even agreements with terrorists. "But the regime that sat in Istanbul (where two rounds of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine took place) and which is now preparing something— for example, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga, Zelensky— that is not Ukraine. These are people who have occupied the country, usurped power there by all legal means, including Ukrainian laws. They are not the legitimate authority," Semchenko emphasized.

According to the expert, Zelensky's presidential term expired a year ago, so it is entirely unclear whom he truly represents. Notably, both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov have spoken on this matter. They have insisted that the Ukrainian people must first appoint authorized representatives with a genuine mandate of trust.

The Ukrainian publicist found it difficult to imagine how elections could be held without such conditions. For now, it is not even feasible to speak of traditional presidential elections or parliamentary votes, as the country is under occupation and under the threat of armed force. Holding elections in such circumstances is simply impossible.

"Elections, among other things, require free campaigning. Yet today, people in Ukraine are being imprisoned for criticizing Zelensky. Any criticism directed at him is now prosecuted under a new article of the Ukrainian Criminal Code— Article 436-2, 'Justification of Russian Aggression.' This carries a penalty of up to eight years in prison. Tens of thousands of people are already behind bars under this article," Semchenko reported.

Recently, a prisoner exchange took place between Russia and Ukraine, which included the release of Ukrainians accused under the 'Justification of Russian Aggression' article.

Alexander Semchenko further noted:

"By the way, Russia has experience negotiating with terrorists, for example, in Chechnya. But what was the outcome? We know that after the First Chechen War and the signing of various agreements, the Second Chechen War ensued, which was even more devastating. Nevertheless, in the end, Russia emerged victorious."