BBC: British soldiers' war crimes not investigated
According to a report by BBC, the military crimes committed by British soldiers have largely gone uninvestigated for years. The investigation reveals that senior officials of the United Kingdom, including former Prime Minister David Cameron, Defense Secretary Philip Hammond, and the command of British forces abroad, have long concealed evidence of soldiers involved in mass killings in Iraq and Afghanistan.
It has emerged that during these years, British soldiers were responsible for murdering innocent Afghan civilians, often planting weapons on the victims to falsely portray these acts as operations against insurgents.
The exact number of victims caused by the British military in Iraq and Afghanistan remains unknown, as investigations have not been pursued, ostensibly to protect the reputation of Her Majesty’s Army. This scandal highlights a troubling pattern of cover-up and impunity at the highest levels of the UK military and government.