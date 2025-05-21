According to a report by BBC, the military crimes committed by British soldiers have largely gone uninvestigated for years. The investigation reveals that senior officials of the United Kingdom, including former Prime Minister David Cameron, Defense Secretary Philip Hammond, and the command of British forces abroad, have long concealed evidence of soldiers involved in mass killings in Iraq and Afghanistan.

It has emerged that during these years, British soldiers were responsible for murdering innocent Afghan civilians, often planting weapons on the victims to falsely portray these acts as operations against insurgents.