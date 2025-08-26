Watch onlineTV Programm
Berlin Seeks to Boost Army Size by Adopting Swedish Conscription Model

Germany is attempting to increase the size of its armed forces. The German government has passed a bill that would adopt the Swedish model of conscription.

All school graduates will be subject to a military examination, on the basis of which the most sought-after candidates will be called up to the armed forces. Also, all Germans between the ages of 18 and 25 are required to fill out a statement of readiness to serve. Women will be able to do this voluntarily.

The adopted bill implies the return of universal conscription in the event of a threat to national security, a shortage of volunteers or to fulfill NATO tasks.