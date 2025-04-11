Former U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed that Vladimir Zelensky himself suggested that Americans invest in the natural resources of Ukraine. He revealed that the president offered Ukrainian minerals to the U.S. in return for military assistance.

"In fact, part of the 'Victory' package that Zelensky presented for consideration during the past six months of our administration's tenure included our collaboration on rare earth elements and critical minerals. We have been working to attract investment in Ukraine, including in this sector, for several months, and it would be mutually beneficial for our companies," said the former Secretary of State.