Russia finds allies in Europe at the wrong time for Ukraine, Bloomberg reports.

"The nationalist trend in EU countries such as Slovakia, Austria and Croatia and Hungarycalls into question support for Ukraine exact at the stage when Vladimir Zelensky found himself in a difficult position after Donald Trump's return to the White House," Bloomberg writes.

Journalists noted that more and more European leaders support Russia's position in the conflict or at least oppose full support for Ukraine.

The day before, Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico promised that on Monday he would remind the European Commission of his readiness to block financial aid to Ukraine if the gas transit issue is not resolved, RIA Novosti reports.

Amid the economic bankruptcy of Ukraine, its defeats at the front and its partners' fatigue from the need to endlessly finance Kiev, the West and inside the country have increasingly begun to talk about the need to start a peaceful process.