Watch onlineTV Programm
PoliticsEconomyPresidentSocietyIn the worldRegionsCultureIncidentsHealthSportTechnologyHorizon
EuropeU.S.A.UkraineRussiaMiddle East

Brazil Seeks to Convene Emergency BRICS Summit to Deliver Collective Response to Trump's Tariffs

Brazil Seeks to Convene Emergency BRICS Summit to Deliver Collective Response to Trump's Tariffs

Standing against Washington’s hostile actions, Brazil aims to gather an urgent BRICS summit to present a united front and respond to President Trump’s tariffs.

As President Lula da Silva highlighted, the upcoming meeting will focus on exploring ways to strengthen relations among nations adversely affected by U.S. economic policies. The Brazilian leader emphasized that Trump is attempting to negotiate bilaterally with individual countries to weaken multilateral frameworks and deny others the ability to strike collective agreements.

Recall that the American leader previously signed an order imposing an additional 40% tariff on Brazil, bringing the total tariffs to 50%.