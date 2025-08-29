3.69 BYN
2.98 BYN
3.47 BYN
Brazil Seeks to Convene Emergency BRICS Summit to Deliver Collective Response to Trump's Tariffs
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Brazil Seeks to Convene Emergency BRICS Summit to Deliver Collective Response to Trump's Tariffsnews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/3b5cb50b-ab49-4bff-803f-c790efcbe9f3/conversions/1bf6c18f-cd46-4e07-8df4-5695faeded45-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/3b5cb50b-ab49-4bff-803f-c790efcbe9f3/conversions/1bf6c18f-cd46-4e07-8df4-5695faeded45-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/3b5cb50b-ab49-4bff-803f-c790efcbe9f3/conversions/1bf6c18f-cd46-4e07-8df4-5695faeded45-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/3b5cb50b-ab49-4bff-803f-c790efcbe9f3/conversions/1bf6c18f-cd46-4e07-8df4-5695faeded45-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
Standing against Washington’s hostile actions, Brazil aims to gather an urgent BRICS summit to present a united front and respond to President Trump’s tariffs.
As President Lula da Silva highlighted, the upcoming meeting will focus on exploring ways to strengthen relations among nations adversely affected by U.S. economic policies. The Brazilian leader emphasized that Trump is attempting to negotiate bilaterally with individual countries to weaken multilateral frameworks and deny others the ability to strike collective agreements.
Recall that the American leader previously signed an order imposing an additional 40% tariff on Brazil, bringing the total tariffs to 50%.