BRICS leaders call for ratification of UN Convention against Cybercrime

"We welcome the adoption by the UN General Assembly of the Convention on Cybercrime - an important multilateral document that will become an effective tool and a necessary legal basis for international cooperation to prevent and combat cybercrime, as well as to ensure the timely and lawful collection and exchange of electronic evidence on any serious crimes that may be committed using ICT. We note the important contribution of the BRICS countries to the adoption of the Convention since the proposal for its development was made. We call on all states to sign the Convention at the earliest opportunity - in Hanoi in 2025 - and ratify it as soon as possible in accordance with their national laws, procedures and processes to ensure its early entry into force," the document says.