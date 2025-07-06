3.77 BYN
BRICS leaders call for ratification of UN Convention against Cybercrime
The BRICS leaders called on all countries to ratify the UN Convention against Cybercrime in the nearest future, the final declaration of the BRICS summit says, RIA Novosti reports.
"We welcome the adoption by the UN General Assembly of the Convention on Cybercrime - an important multilateral document that will become an effective tool and a necessary legal basis for international cooperation to prevent and combat cybercrime, as well as to ensure the timely and lawful collection and exchange of electronic evidence on any serious crimes that may be committed using ICT. We note the important contribution of the BRICS countries to the adoption of the Convention since the proposal for its development was made. We call on all states to sign the Convention at the earliest opportunity - in Hanoi in 2025 - and ratify it as soon as possible in accordance with their national laws, procedures and processes to ensure its early entry into force," the document says.
The states are also encouraged to continue work on preparing a draft additional protocol to the Convention, which would, among other things, cover additional offences.