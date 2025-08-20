3.70 BYN
620 Thousand People Live Below Poverty Line in Lithuania
Lithuanian media are publishing a series of articles dedicated to the growing poverty level. Alarming data was released yesterday: the so-called poverty risk indicator has grown by almost 1% in a year. In this case, we are talking about people whose budget barely allows them to survive and who risk ending up at the bottom of society at any moment.
There are 620 thousand people living below the poverty line in Lithuania, that is, every fifth citizen, however, taking into account the actual, not nominal, population, every fourth citizen should be considered poor.
Economists point out that official statistics create a distorted picture. The country reports economic growth, but income inequality and high inflation are turning an increasing number of Lithuanians into beggars. The only ones who feel calm are government officials - their salaries are growing at a rate that outpaces both inflation and even the rate of economic growth.