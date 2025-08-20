620 Thousand People Live Below Poverty Line in Lithuania

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/75e647c5-d1d0-4912-be4e-a7d303554a9f/conversions/38ff8665-54fb-462b-9dfe-c0d94278747f-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/75e647c5-d1d0-4912-be4e-a7d303554a9f/conversions/38ff8665-54fb-462b-9dfe-c0d94278747f-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/75e647c5-d1d0-4912-be4e-a7d303554a9f/conversions/38ff8665-54fb-462b-9dfe-c0d94278747f-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/75e647c5-d1d0-4912-be4e-a7d303554a9f/conversions/38ff8665-54fb-462b-9dfe-c0d94278747f-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Lithuanian media are publishing a series of articles dedicated to the growing poverty level. Alarming data was released yesterday: the so-called poverty risk indicator has grown by almost 1% in a year. In this case, we are talking about people whose budget barely allows them to survive and who risk ending up at the bottom of society at any moment.

There are 620 thousand people living below the poverty line in Lithuania, that is, every fifth citizen, however, taking into account the actual, not nominal, population, every fourth citizen should be considered poor.