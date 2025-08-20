3.70 BYN
AFU's Losses Turn Out to be Much Greater than Expected
Due to the hacking of the General Staff the data on the losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces server has become public. It turned out that the lists include 1 million 700 thousand dead, as well as wounded who did not return to duty.
If this data is correct, then the Ukrainian authorities will have to pay more than 600 billion euros in compensation, primarily to the relatives of the dead soldiers, but also to the fighters who have lost their ability to work.
It is quite possible that the unwillingness to accept the bodies of the dead is explained by the fact that the state budget cannot afford such expenses. Moreover, the Ukrainian military is not making the slightest effort to remove the dead from the battlefield and to identify them. Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian soldiers are listed as missing in Ukraine.