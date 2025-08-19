Russia has proposed that Ukraine elevated the level of delegation heads on both sides during negotiations and is ready to discuss political aspects of the settlement with Kiev.

Moscow – Kiev: Russia Proposed to Raise the Negotiation Level

"But he remains silent." This was the statement made today by Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. He also noted that the Alaska summit confirmed that the White House understands the root causes of the Ukrainian crisis. However, while Moscow and Washington are seeking solutions, Europe is fueling tensions, employing unethical attempts to change the stance of the American administration. In particular, several European countries, including France and Britain, are advocating for sending troops to Ukraine and arming the Kiev regime.

Sergey Lavrov, Russian Foreign Minister:

“We observe an increasingly clear understanding among our partners in the United States of the need to address the root causes of the crisis, rather than trying to support those who shout slogans about an immediate ceasefire. Such a position was recently expressed by French President Macron. And it’s good that this is an entirely reckless, confrontational stance that supports continuing the war, which the current U.S. administration does not understand.”

The West Demands Security Guarantees for Kiev

Discussions are currently underway in the West regarding security guarantees for Ukraine within the framework of a possible peace agreement. At least ten countries are prepared to deploy troops, according to Bloomberg.

Lavrov stated that Moscow agrees that security guarantees for Kiev should be ensured on equal terms with the participation of China, the United States, Great Britain, and France. However, he emphasized that without Russia, this issue cannot be resolved. There are also proposals in Europe to develop mechanisms similar to Article 5 of NATO — collective defense of the alliance. Yet, invitations to join the bloc will not be issued. Donald Trump announced this yesterday.

The positions of the United States and Europe on Ukraine differ, said political scientist Rostislav Ishchenko.

Rostislav Ishchenko, political scientist (Russia):

“Americans believe it would be more advantageous to keep Ukraine as an anti-Russian foothold in the future than to let it fight for a month or two and then disappear forever. Europeans assume that Ukraine should fight to the last Ukrainian now, because the EU itself may not survive until the time when Americans again want to fight Russia with others’ hands.”

Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff Reports 1.7 Million Dead

Today, shocking data about the scale of Ukrainian Armed Forces casualties have come to public attention. The Russian hacker group Killnet confirmed to TASS that it hacked into the Ukrainian General Staff database. The data contains information about 1,700,000 Ukrainian soldiers killed or missing since the start of the special military operation.