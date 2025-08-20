Zelensky: Ukraine Opposes Inclusion of China among Security Guarantors

Earlier, the Axios portal, citing a source, wrote that Putin stated during a conversation with Trump in Alaska that he was ready to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine and mentioned China as one of them.

Zelensky also spoke about the venue of the meeting with Putin. According to him, it would be fair for it to be in neutral Europe - Switzerland or Austria. At the same time, Kiev is also not against Turkey. And Zelensky refused to meet in Moscow. Also, he described Budapest as a controversial option due to the position of Hungary, which opposed support for Ukraine in the EU.