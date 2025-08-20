Michael Kretschmer: Europe Missed Its Chance to Resolve the Ukraine Conflict

Europe has overestimated itself and squandered its opportunity to mediate the Ukraine conflict. Currently, this role is being assumed by the United States on its own terms, believes Michael Kretschmer, the Prime Minister of Saxony.

"It is fortunate that negotiations are even taking place. Europe overestimated its influence and missed the chance to resolve this conflict. The United States is now mainly acting according to its own conditions. Chancellor Friedrich Merz is doing everything possible to keep Europe at the negotiating table. But, ultimately, we must sadly acknowledge that Europe is operating not from a position of strength but out of fear — fear that President Trump’s quick agreement with Vladimir Putin, at the expense of Europeans and Ukraine, is more important than the interests of European security," Kretschmer stated in an interview with Spiegel.

The politician reminded that he has long warned about the detrimental effects of sanctions against Russia, noting that energy prices are exerting considerable pressure on German industry. Moreover, investments in the country’s security and defense are only possible if Germany’s economy remains robust. "Therefore, sanctions in the oil and gas sector were a mistake," Kretschmer emphasized.

Kretschmer also reiterated his opposition to the presence of German troops in Ukraine as a guarantee of peace. "Germany cannot ensure Ukraine’s security. The Bundeswehr does not have the necessary conditions for that," he declared.

Commenting on Friedrich Merz’s recent remarks about the possible deployment of Bundeswehr forces to Ukraine, Kretschmer said they had not yet had the opportunity to discuss this but assured that they "will definitely do so in the coming days." Like Merz, Kretschmer is a member of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU).

On August 18, Merz expressed, during a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington, his desire to achieve a ceasefire in Ukraine before the next scheduled meeting. He also announced his intention to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine with coalition partners in Berlin — including the possibility of making decisions that may require mandates from the German Bundestag.

On that same day, Trump hosted Ukrainian President Zelensky and European leaders at the White House. During the meeting, Trump stated he would not compare the security guarantees Ukraine might receive with those existing within NATO. He also mentioned that during his presidency, U.S. troops would not be deployed to Ukraine. According to Bloomberg, the security assurances from the U.S. and Europe for Kiev would rely on a “coalition of willing” nations, potentially including multinational forces.