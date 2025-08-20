Lukashenko: Belarus and Iran Will Successfully Respond to Modern Challenges Through Joint Efforts

On August 20, negotiations took place at the Independence Palace between Alexander Lukashenko and the President of Iran. Masoud Pezeshkian arrived in our country on an official visit. Minsk and Tehran are preparing to sign a Strategic Partnership Agreement. The core content of this agreement was discussed for nearly four hours by politicians and experts. As Alexander Lukashenko assured, there are no secrets or closed topics. Belarus will fulfill all obligations undertaken to Iran. This is comprehensive cooperation, ranging from food security to military-technical collaboration. The politicians had a good and productive conversation. There is a shared outlook on the development of economic ties, international issues, and security concerns.

Iran’s president was expected in Belarus as early as June. However, notable tragic events reshuffled the schedule. On the night of June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. The U.S. entered the conflict nine days later, striking Iranian nuclear facilities. Today (August 20), during the negotiating day, Pezeshkian thanked our President for his public support.

Masoud Pezeshkian is the ninth President of Iran. He won a snap election following the death of President Raisi in a plane crash. Pezeshkian continues to attract attention with his multi-vector foreign policy and is working to lift illegal sanctions.

Iran has been under sanctions for over 40 years

Since the Islamic Revolution of 1979, the U.S. and EU countries began imposing unilateral economic sanctions against Iran. Today, they affect the oil, energy, metallurgy, shipping, banking, and other sectors. This has driven Iran to develop its oil refining, automotive industry, and pharmaceuticals. However, external pressure combined with a complex military-political situation, along with an influx of Afghan refugees, impacts the economy.

Abbas Araghchi, Iran’s Foreign Minister:

“Mr. Lukashenko is a great friend of Iran. We have excellent relations. And this visit is proof of that. It is a sign of the political will of both sides aimed at developing our bilateral relations and advancing our interests in all spheres: political, economic, and cultural.”

Iran’s population exceeds 80 million

Iran is a country with over 80 million people. This number requires feeding, clothing, medical care, and employment.

After Pezeshkian’s election victory, one of his priority tasks is attracting investment, fighting inflation, and developing healthcare and education. He himself is a cardiothoracic surgeon and a former Minister of Health of Iran.

The head of state warmly welcomed the high guest, noting that his visit to Belarus was originally scheduled for June this year. “Due to unforeseen circumstances, it was slightly postponed. Nevertheless, it has not become any less significant,” said Alexander Lukashenko. “You are our friends, and you remain our friends. We are committed to fulfilling all our obligations to the Iranian republic. You came to visit friends, and you should feel at home here. If we fail to meet any of the conditions we agreed upon, I believe we will discuss these issues today in an open and friendly conversation.”

Lukashenko also mentioned his visits to Tehran, which, according to him, were filled with warmth, and his meetings with Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, whom the President asked to pass on his warmest friendship wishes.

Returning to the agenda of negotiations, the head of state emphasized: “We are ready to discuss any issues; we have no closed topics. We are ready to cooperate on all matters — food security, military-technical cooperation. Once again, I emphasize: there are no secrets here. We are not friends against anyone; we are acting in the interest of our peoples — Iranian and Belarusian.”

The President of Iran, addressing Belarus’ leader, said he was glad to be in Minsk to discuss Belarus-Iran relations. “I must confirm that we share common positions and views on global issues,” Masoud Pezeshkian stated.

The Iranian president also noted the agreements reached within organizations such as the Eurasian Economic Union, BRICS, and SCO. In his opinion, thanks to these structures, Iran and Belarus can develop not only multilateral but also bilateral relations.

“Of course, our shared views should be reflected in economic, cultural, and tourism development between our countries, and, as you mentioned, in the development of military-technical cooperation,” Pezeshkian said.

He considers the unilateral destructive approach of the U.S. and its allies worldwide unacceptable.

“We — your country and ours — want to remain independent. And within the framework of independent decisions, we can develop our friendship and cooperation,” Pezeshkian emphasized. “We understand that neutralizing these illegal sanctions can be achieved through the development of our relations and the implementation of our agreements.”

Iran is a key player and leading economy in Western Asia. Its geopolitical position, oil and gas reserves provide a significant portion of GDP and exports. The country is considered an energy superpower (with 10% of the world’s proven oil reserves and 15% of gas reserves). Over the past decade, its industry and service sector have been rapidly developing. Additionally, Iran has a highly developed jewelry tourism industry: turquoise, sapphires, and emeralds are popular stones.

Strong medicine and technology transfer

Iran is known for its strong pharmaceutical industry, fully meeting the population’s medication needs. It is also known for advanced developments.

Recently, Iran opened the largest clinic for treating chronic wounds — from infectious to diabetic — using innovative cold plasma technology.

Belarusian Health Minister Alexander Khojaev:

“Today, we must ensure that within the country and in exports, we supply high-quality, safe medicines and substances to our citizens and those of other countries. The regulatory frameworks between Belarus and Iran are different. As part of the memorandum we plan to sign today, there is a clause that allows us to work more deeply on this on mutually beneficial and clear terms.”

Trade between Belarus and Iran remains below potential

Over the past five years, trade between the two countries has increased fivefold. Still, these figures do not fully reflect the opportunities. Iran is particularly interested in Belarusian wood processing, chemical products, and potash fertilizers.

Belarusian Minister of Forestry Alexander Kulik:

“In 2023, we reached our maximum export volume — about 12,500 cubic meters. Unfortunately, due to certain events in Iran and others, cooperation is starting again from the beginning. About 2,000 cubic meters of lumber have already been shipped. We are now discussing ways to increase supplies. The main issues are logistics — we are exploring options through friendly countries. Our products are in high demand in Iran.”

The presidents of Belarus and Iran discussed cooperation plans in full detail with their delegations.

Commenting on the cooperation across various sectors, the head of Belarus emphasized: “Honestly, we are only confidently moving forward, while in the current situation, we should not just move but run. The foundation for a large-scale leap exists. And you, Mr. President, very rightly said that we have plenty of resources to develop dynamically.”

The President pointed out: “Our cooperation is the foundation for strategic partnership, contributing to stability in this turbulent world. Through joint efforts, Belarus and Iran can successfully respond to modern challenges, open new horizons, and build a prosperous future for our countries.”

Joint projects between Belarus and Iran in industry

We plan to launch joint projects to create manufacturing facilities for quarrying, tractors, and agricultural equipment.

Belarusian Minister of Industry Andrei Kuznetsov:

“We agreed to establish joint enterprises: Minsk Tractor Works, our quarry dump trucks, Gomselmash. This is the path we must take in the short term, so that by 2026, results are visible.”

Food supplies and logistics

Regarding food supplies, the preference is for halal products due to religious considerations. Our Minister of Agriculture will discuss the upcoming negotiations on pricing.

A related issue is logistics. Currently, our goods are transported to Iran via three routes: through Astrakhan ports, via Azerbaijan in the west, and through Kazakhstan in the east. The key concerns are logistics costs and return cargo.

Aleksei Lyakhnovich, Minister of Transport and Communications:

“We will continue working on pricing. We are trying to adjust the cost factor with our Iranian colleagues. Perhaps we can develop a comprehensive rate for our freight carriers. This will also allow us to utilize this route. But I must note that the growth compared to last year via Iran to third countries is significant — about 180%.”

Cooperation on international platforms

Belarus and Iran are active in influential integration platforms such as the EAEU, SCO, and BRICS. Beyond international political support, this is a strong economic cooperation.

With the Eurasian Union, Iran finally has a free trade zone. In the face of sanctions, every new challenge is an opportunity to seek new possibilities.

Sanaei Mehdi, Deputy Head of Iran’s Presidential Administration for Political Affairs:

“There is a strong will among leaders, signed documents, and very good prospects for our relations. Both sides have experience working together under sanctions. I believe there are good opportunities.”

Iran sees Belarus as a reliable partner and aims to implement the cooperation roadmap, planned until 2026. Experts will review and update the plan regularly to respond to the rapidly changing world.

During a press conference, Lukashenko described the negotiations with Pezeshkian as very substantial and the atmosphere as warm and constructive. “It could not be otherwise. Our sovereign states have over 30 years of fruitful cooperation based on genuine friendship and respect,” the leader emphasized.

He added that the two sides achieved good results that will allow for positive shifts in bilateral cooperation. “A good outcome would be to prepare and sign a strategic cooperation agreement soon, as agreed with the president,” Lukashenko said.

“The Belarusian side is committed to systematically implementing the cooperation roadmap with Iran until 2026. We agreed with the president, at the initiative of our foreign ministries, to review the main provisions of this roadmap soon. We will retain and implement what is very relevant and necessary for us,” the President concluded. “This is our main practical document and tool. The roadmap aims to expand partnership in key areas. Today, we signed a joint statement updating our plans and emphasizing our goals.”

“Iran is urging us to more actively use logistical routes through Russia and Iran, via the Persian Gulf. They are convincing us! And we need this first and foremost,” the head of state stated.

He expressed confidence that this will serve as a solid foundation for a long-term strategic partnership between Iran and the EAEU, strengthening economic security for all participants.

According to Pezeshkian, Iran is interested in developing comprehensive relations with Belarus. “We have reached many good agreements, discussed regional and international issues, and held consultations. We share common views and approach many issues similarly. I want to confirm that the Islamic Republic of Iran sees no closed topics or restrictions in developing relations with Belarus and is interested in expanding comprehensive cooperation,” he said.

The Iranian president also touched on cooperation with Belarus in the international arena: “We will continue working within BRICS and SCO, moving towards a multipolar world.”

Lukashenko on the new escalation between Israel and Iran

Alexander Lukashenko:

“Our President is definitely not one to choose comfortable formulations when it comes to geopolitical situations. On August 20, Lukashenko will speak about the extremely tense situation following the new escalation between Israel and Iran.”

Lukashenko: We support Iran’s legitimate right to develop peaceful nuclear energy

“Forceful confrontation is a serious threat to regional and international stability and security, especially with strikes on Iran’s infrastructure, including its nuclear facilities under IAEA control,” Lukashenko emphasized. “We support Iran’s legitimate right to develop peaceful nuclear energy. I am confident that achieving lasting peace requires restraint from any actions that could provoke further escalation. Wisdom and foresight must prevail over emotions and prejudices.”

Today, more than 10 documents will be signed.

Ministries and agencies from both countries will sign agreements. There will be work for our aircraft repair plant, Bellegprom, veterinary specialists, and others. We will showcase and tell about all of this. The Ministry of Information, Belarusian TV and Radio Company, and Belarusian Telegraph Agency signed documents with their Iranian counterparts.

