Lavrov: Putin is ready to meet with Zelensky but there is one nuance
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that President of Russia Vladimir Putin is ready to meet with Vladimir Zelensky on one condition.
Sergey Lavrov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation:
"The Russian President has repeatedly said that he is ready to meet with Mr. Zelensky on the understanding that all the matters that require consideration at the highest level will be well-developed, and experts and ministers will prepare relevant recommendations. I hope that when it comes to signing future agreements, the issue of the legitimacy of the person who will sign these exact agreements on the Ukrainian side will be resolved."
Sergey Lavrov also noted that Moscow expects that the issue of the legitimacy of the signatory from Kiev will be resolved before the parties reach a peace agreement.
The Russian minister also assessed Ukraine's 'desire' to resolve the conflict. He expressed the opinion that Kiev is directly showing its lack of interest.