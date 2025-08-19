Russian hacker group KillNet confirmed that they managed to breach the database of the Ukrainian General Staff, which contained information about 1.7 million deceased and missing Ukrainian military personnel, reports Ria Novosti.

On August 2, the Telegram channel Mash, citing the hacked database of the Ukrainian General Staff, claimed that Ukraine has lost over 1.7 million servicemen since the start of the special military operation.

“A confirmation, of course,” said a group representative in response to a question about whether they indeed possess evidence of such Ukrainian military losses.