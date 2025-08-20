news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a2c14b9c-d321-4269-8f9c-e725d11fbf67/conversions/5c3ac877-cb46-4818-867d-bb4affe60dbe-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a2c14b9c-d321-4269-8f9c-e725d11fbf67/conversions/5c3ac877-cb46-4818-867d-bb4affe60dbe-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a2c14b9c-d321-4269-8f9c-e725d11fbf67/conversions/5c3ac877-cb46-4818-867d-bb4affe60dbe-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a2c14b9c-d321-4269-8f9c-e725d11fbf67/conversions/5c3ac877-cb46-4818-867d-bb4affe60dbe-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Europe is placing stakes on the failure of US-Russia talks. This is reported by Politico.

European officials are confident that continued dialogue is necessary for Trump to realize his mistake and take a tougher stance towards Moscow. As part of this strategy, the Old World plans to actively support Trump, indulging and praising him.

The publication's sources report that European diplomats expressed doubts that "the Kremlin will negotiate in good faith." In the United States, they are confident that dialogue is necessary and believe in its success.

JD Vance, U.S. Vice President:

"We have now received all the details of the agreement between the parties. We are working on them. But I do not think that we should be categorical. We cannot say that they should not sit down at the negotiating table until every little detail is discussed. A conversation at the same negotiating table will help to concretize everything."