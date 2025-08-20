Lukashenko Speaks about Upcoming Visit to China and Meeting with Xi Jinping

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/c21f5629-21cb-4d7c-b5b9-b41495879c83/conversions/94ff7a77-ae88-4dbf-b233-429371a0187c-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/c21f5629-21cb-4d7c-b5b9-b41495879c83/conversions/94ff7a77-ae88-4dbf-b233-429371a0187c-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/c21f5629-21cb-4d7c-b5b9-b41495879c83/conversions/94ff7a77-ae88-4dbf-b233-429371a0187c-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/c21f5629-21cb-4d7c-b5b9-b41495879c83/conversions/94ff7a77-ae88-4dbf-b233-429371a0187c-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko spoke about his upcoming visit to China and meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The head of state made the corresponding statement on August 21 at the meeting on missile production, BelTA reports. Speaking about the relevance of the event's agenda, which should determine the paths for further development of missile production in the country, taking into account the forms and methods of conducting military operations in modern conditions, the President drew attention to another significant aspect.

"This is also important in connection with my visit to the People's Republic of China and talks with the Chairman of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping (we are planning such a meeting). Why? Because we started and continued rocket and missile engineering in close connection with the Chinese military-industrial complex, and now we have contacts," said Alexander Lukashenko.

Earlier, it was reported that the Chairman of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping invited President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko to the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the parade in Beijing, which will take place in late August - early September.

"At the end of August we will hold the SCO summit in Tianjin, and a bit later, on September 3, we will solemnly celebrate the Victory in the World Anti-Fascist War - we will hold a parade. I cordially invite you and will be glad to see you," the Chinese leader said at a meeting with his Belarusian counterpart in June this year.

A large-scale parade, at which the Chinese army will present military equipment in service, as well as new advanced weapons, including hypersonic missiles, tanks and unmanned systems, will take place on September 3. The solemn event will be held on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.