Healthy Life Expectancy in Latvia is 52 Years

In Latvia, healthy life expectancy is only 52 years. According to statistics, this is the worst indicator in the European Union.

Meanwhile, people in Latvia retire only at 65, which means that the average Latvian has to work and fight illnesses for at least 13 years.

The country's healthcare is in a catastrophic state: appointments with specialists are scheduled for 2027. At the same time, healthcare costs in the country are among the lowest in the EU: it was recently revealed that if there are the same number of patients in 2025 as last year, hospitals will face a deficit of 41 million euros.