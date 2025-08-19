There have been negotiations between Putin and Trump, as well as between Trump and Zelensky, along with his European support group. We discussed with former intelligence officer, analyst, writer, and military expert Alexander Artamonov whether Trump is truly inclined toward peace and whether the West is interested in a swift resolution to the conflict in Ukraine.

The expert expressed doubt that these negotiations would lead to peace. “I am concerned about what is happening at the White House right now. I see an attempt by Trump to replicate the logic of the Gorbachev era. Nothing surprising in that, considering Trump’s age — he’s 79. Moreover, he has always claimed to adhere to Reagan’s line. As we remember, Reagan once engaged in psychological manipulation of Gorbachev and his team,” he recalled. “Trump openly advocates Reaganomics.”

Alexander Artamonov further stated:

“I did not assert that Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin would agree to this, especially since both Alexander Grigorievich Lukashenko and Vladimir Vladimirovich himself are individuals with very clear and firm minds.”

In his view, Trump employs all available tactics and strives to do everything possible to sway the situation in this direction. “I have been closely monitoring his interactions with Zelensky, watching his statements, which lasted about 25 minutes. This communication, I believe, has borne fruit: Trump emphasized that he loves both Russians and Ukrainians. Overall, it’s clear that his primary goal is to somehow become that peacemaker who will receive the Nobel Peace Prize,” the expert opines.

One Trump's hand is mediating peace, while the other is counting dollars from arms sales to those he is mediating between. It is known that Europe will soon purchase American weapons for Ukraine worth $100 billion, and a deal worth $50 billion regarding drone production will be signed between Ukraine and the United States. It is also worth noting that American intelligence continues to supply Kiev with information.

The analyst pointed out that over the past ten days, Trump has acted as an arbiter in the signing of an agreement between Aliyev and Pashinyan, creating a serious problem for all regional players in the South Caucasus. He believes that this is why the Iranian leader visited Armenia — which has already declared that it is categorically dissatisfied with American plans to deploy a private military company and establish control over the South Caucasus.

Alexander Artamonov:

“How does this relate to Zelensky’s problems and NATO as a whole? Unfortunately, it’s direct. There exists an American theory, shared within NATO: if Russian forces are dispersed across several hotspots along the borders, it will reduce pressure on the Ukrainian Armed Forces. As a result, Zelensky gains a sort of ‘second wind’ — the opportunity to reform and reinforce battered units, replenish ammunition, and undertake other organizational measures.”