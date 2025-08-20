3.70 BYN
Zakharova Warns of Unprecedented Totalitarian Practices in Moldova
The application of totalitarian measures ahead of Moldova’s parliamentary elections has reached unprecedented levels. This was stated by Russia’s official Foreign Ministry spokesperson.
According to Maria Zakharova, continuing its anti-popular policies of "filtering" voters based on their reliability, the official authorities in Chișinău announced plans to open only ten polling stations in Transnistria. For comparison, thirty stations were organized there during the 2024 presidential elections. In effect, Moldovan citizens residing in Transnistria, as well as those in Russia, have been relegated to second-class voters by the Sanda regime, whose constitutional rights can be disregarded.
Zakharova also noted that Chișinău is desperately restricting opposition activities within the country ahead of the elections scheduled for September 28.