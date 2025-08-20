According to Maria Zakharova, continuing its anti-popular policies of "filtering" voters based on their reliability, the official authorities in Chișinău announced plans to open only ten polling stations in Transnistria. For comparison, thirty stations were organized there during the 2024 presidential elections. In effect, Moldovan citizens residing in Transnistria, as well as those in Russia, have been relegated to second-class voters by the Sanda regime, whose constitutional rights can be disregarded.