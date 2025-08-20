It is assumed that it will look like this: in the event of a military threat to Ukraine, the guarantors gather and decide within 24 hours whether to help or not with a military force? The notorious 5th paragraph of the NATO charter operates in approximately the same way; it also does not contain a mechanism for mandatory military support for a country - a member of the Alliance that has been attacked.

The idea of a mini-NATO is unlikely to be approved promptly. According to Politico, the Europeans are hoping for the failure of the peace process and are dragging out any decisions in this area in every possible way. The EU states are confident that they will be able to artificially create a situation in which Putin will be forced to refuse to participate in the negotiations. To do this, the representatives of the Old World only need to act extremely slowly and put forward the most fantastic options for providing security guarantees.