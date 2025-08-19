Lavrov: Kremlin to Firmly Defend Its Security Interests

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f14c6322-8f4b-4fc0-bb00-e278b368fd1b/conversions/eeaef055-b973-4cb2-b5fa-c7aaa5aaa9cb-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f14c6322-8f4b-4fc0-bb00-e278b368fd1b/conversions/eeaef055-b973-4cb2-b5fa-c7aaa5aaa9cb-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f14c6322-8f4b-4fc0-bb00-e278b368fd1b/conversions/eeaef055-b973-4cb2-b5fa-c7aaa5aaa9cb-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f14c6322-8f4b-4fc0-bb00-e278b368fd1b/conversions/eeaef055-b973-4cb2-b5fa-c7aaa5aaa9cb-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Peace in Ukraine is impossible without taking into account Moscow's opinion. As Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated, the Kremlin will defend its security interests firmly and harshly and will not allow them to be discussed without Moscow's participation.

Sergey Lavrov is confident that the United States also understands perfectly well that such a discussion is a dead end.

Sergey Lavrov:

"We cannot agree with the fact that it is now proposed to resolve collective security issues without the Russian Federation. This will not work, we have already explained more than once that Russia does not exaggerate its interests, but will ensure the legitimate interests of the Russian Federation firmly and harshly."