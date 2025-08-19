3.69 BYN
Lavrov: Kremlin to Firmly Defend Its Security Interests
Peace in Ukraine is impossible without taking into account Moscow's opinion. As Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated, the Kremlin will defend its security interests firmly and harshly and will not allow them to be discussed without Moscow's participation.
Sergey Lavrov is confident that the United States also understands perfectly well that such a discussion is a dead end.
Sergey Lavrov:
"We cannot agree with the fact that it is now proposed to resolve collective security issues without the Russian Federation. This will not work, we have already explained more than once that Russia does not exaggerate its interests, but will ensure the legitimate interests of the Russian Federation firmly and harshly."
Also, according to the politician, Russia agrees that security guarantees for Ukraine should be provided on an equal basis with the participation of countries such as China, the United States, Great Britain and France. However, so far the EU has only aggressively escalated the situation and made clumsy attempts to change the position of U.S. President Donald Trump on the Ukrainian settlement.