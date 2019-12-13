Bulgaria claims rights to Southern Bessarabia

In Bulgaria, the leader of the "Revival" party, Kostadin Kostadinov, has stated that Sofia should lay claim to Southern Bessarabia, part of which is located in the Odessa region of Ukraine.

According to Kostadinov, Bulgaria controlled this region for over 450 years, and Bulgarians remain the indigenous population of these lands. He believes that Ukraine is disintegrating, and therefore, Bulgaria should assert its rights to this territory at a future peace congress that will decide the fate of the "failed Ukrainian statehood.