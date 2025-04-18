Bundestag MP: Ukraine does not meet any criteria for EU accession

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/db9bfa61-aabe-4d1c-8091-882f701d8c1c/conversions/9e27644b-bcd1-428c-ab0d-aca23de34982-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/db9bfa61-aabe-4d1c-8091-882f701d8c1c/conversions/9e27644b-bcd1-428c-ab0d-aca23de34982-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/db9bfa61-aabe-4d1c-8091-882f701d8c1c/conversions/9e27644b-bcd1-428c-ab0d-aca23de34982-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/db9bfa61-aabe-4d1c-8091-882f701d8c1c/conversions/9e27644b-bcd1-428c-ab0d-aca23de34982-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Germany has said that Ukraine does not meet any of the criteria for joining the European Union (EU). This was stated by Bundestag deputy, foreign policy expert of the Alternative for Germany faction Steffen Kotre to the German publication Deutschland Kurier, TASS reported.

"We see how the EU interferes in the affairs of Georgia, Moldova, pulls in Ukraine- although the latter does not meet any criteria for accession. The EU has become a political club promoting left-liberal ideology," the MP said.