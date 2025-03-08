China Plans to Launch Mass Production of Flying Cars by 2026

Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer XPeng is set to become the first company in the world to initiate mass production of flying cars in 2026, as announced by CEO He Xiaopeng. This information was reported by RIA Novosti.

"XPeng Motors plans to commence mass production of flying cars by 2026," said He Xiaopeng, according to Xinhua News Agency.

He mentioned that the company's plans are buoyed by the development of low-altitude flight economies in China, supported by favorable governmental policies. He further stated that if progress continues as scheduled, XPeng would lead the world in the mass production of flying automobiles.

As highlighted in a recently released plan for economic and social development in China for 2025, the authorities are looking to broaden the applications for low-altitude aerial vehicles. The document, published on March 5—which coincided with the opening of the annual session of the National People's Congress—emphasizes the need to continuously enhance safety oversight for low-altitude flight operations and address associated risks, while adapting to local conditions.

In late 2024, XPeng announced its intention to complete the construction of a flying car manufacturing plant by the third quarter of 2025.

Earlier, XPeng Aeroht's Vice President Wang Tan told RIA Novosti that the company plans to launch pre-sales for the XPeng Aeroht—a modular vehicle capable of deploying a manned aircraft from its trunk, which can lift two people into the air. He explained that an owner of such a vehicle would be able to "drive to a scenic location, park, and then launch the aircraft from the trunk to take flight." Initially, these vehicles will be marketed within China, with plans to gradually introduce them to the global market.