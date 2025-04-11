China to raise tariffs on U.S. goods to 125%

China will raise additional tariffs on goods from the United States up to 125%. This is reported by TASS with reference to the Customs Tariff Committee of the State Council of China.

It is known that the tariff rate will be increased from April 12. It will apply to all imported goods from the United States. It is noted that this measure is taken as a response to protectionist actions of the American Administration.

As emphasized in the statement, Washington's abnormally high tariffs on PRC products are "a serious violation of international trade rules, basic economic laws and common sense ".

"Considering the current level of tariffs, the market is no longer able to accept U.S. goods supplied to the PRC, the Chinese side will not pay attention to further increases in U.S. tariffs on products from China," the report said.