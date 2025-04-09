3.64 BYN
China to Reduce Import of U.S. Films Amid Tariffs
In light of U.S. tariffs, China announced that it will reduce the number of American films imported into the country, as stated on Thursday by the National Film Administration of China. This information was reported by RIA Novosti.
"The erroneous actions of the U.S. government in abusing tariffs against China will inevitably lead to a further decrease in the domestic audience's favorability toward American films," the administration's statement read.
It was noted that China "will adhere to market rules, respect viewers' choices, and moderately reduce the number of imported U.S. films."
Starting Thursday, China increased the additional tariff rate on goods imported from the United States from the previously announced 34% to 84%. This move is a response to Washington raising tariffs on Chinese products to 104%. U.S. President Donald Trump stated on Wednesday that, in light of what he described as China's "disrespect" toward global markets, Washington would immediately increase tariffs on goods from China to 125%.
On April 2, Trump signed an order imposing "reciprocal" tariffs on imports from other countries. The baseline minimum rate will be set at 10%. Most countries will face higher rates, which the U.S. Trade Representative's office explained were calculated based on the trade deficit figures with specific countries, aiming for a balance instead of a deficit.