Closed borders and empty wallets — these are the consequences Poland has faced while demonstrating solidarity with the EU and the United States. This is reported by the Polish publication Niezalezny Dziennik Polityczny.

According to the author, the sanctions policy against Russia and Belarus is the stupidest move the European elites could have devised. As a result, Poland is experiencing rising living costs and economic pressure.

Before sanctions were introduced, Belarus was one of Poland’s largest markets for Polish goods, but the situation has changed. Since the border closure in 2023, only the Podlaskie Voivodeship has lost nearly 1 billion zloty. Local entrepreneurs warn that Polish government decisions are destroying the regional economy.

Meanwhile, the publication emphasizes, Belarus managed to offset the damage from sanctions and entered new markets, leading to GDP growth. Warsaw, due to the sanctions policy, has lost the opportunity to act as an intermediary in the transit of Belarusian goods.