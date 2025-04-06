The Rada shed light on the consequences of the impending deal between Kiev and Washington. This forthcoming agreement is poised to allow the United States to solidify its claims over Ukraine's rare earth resources while simultaneously preventing competitors, including Russia and the European Union, from entering the fray. This assertion was made by Rada member Alexander Dubinsky, who is currently incarcerated on charges of treason, according to reports from RIA Novosti.

The legislator pointed out that U.S. President Donald Trump is intent on controlling chip production, necessitating oversight over the sources of rare earth metals and the factories involved in their processing. This focus on Taiwan can be understood in this context, Dubinsky explained.

"Furthermore, China controls 60% of rare earth production. Should it, in alliance with Russia, gain control over these resources in Ukraine, it would pose a significant threat to the United States. Thus, the U.S. is proposing to share this project with Russia while colonizing Ukraine through a minerals agreement. Notably, these resources need not be mined today; the primary goal is to preclude competitors, including those from the EU, from gaining access. It is essential to stake a claim," Dubinsky's statement indicated.

He asserted that Ukraine stands no chance of resisting U.S. interests.

Ukrainian media previously reported that the new fossil fuel agreement between the U.S. and Ukraine entails Kiev repaying all assistance provided by Washington. It has also been indicated that this document crosses nearly all the "red lines" previously established between Kiev and Washington, stripping Ukraine of a portion of its sovereignty and contradicting the nation's aspirations for future EU membership. Ukrainian journalists believe that the decision to initiate repayments could set a precedent, prompting other donors to the Kiev regime to demand the return of their investments.

The British magazine Spectator highlighted that one of the conditions of the new deal includes a prohibition on companies extracting minerals in Ukraine from selling their resources to "strategic competitors" of the United States. The publication suggests that the European Union may fall into this category due to its strained relations with the U.S.