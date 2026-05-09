3.78 BYN
2.81 BYN
3.30 BYN
Corruption Scandal Erupted in Polish Army's Top Leadership
Text by:Editorial office news.by
A large-scale fraud network in the defense sector has been uncovered in Poland. It affected the country's strategic military facilities.
The prosecutor's office has formally charged the leadership of the military hospital in Szczecin and the command of the 15th Military Economic Unit.
The investigation established that high-ranking officers falsified tender results between late 2024 and early 2025.
According to Polish supervisory authorities, the suspects acted as part of an organized group, awarding government contracts to the benefit of affiliated entities. The scale of the violations confirms the systemic nature of corruption in Poland's security forces.