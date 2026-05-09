Corruption Scandal Erupted in Polish Army's Top Leadership

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A large-scale fraud network in the defense sector has been uncovered in Poland. It affected the country's strategic military facilities.

The prosecutor's office has formally charged the leadership of the military hospital in Szczecin and the command of the 15th Military Economic Unit.

The investigation established that high-ranking officers falsified tender results between late 2024 and early 2025.