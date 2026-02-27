Death toll in attack on school in Iran rises to 148

The death toll at the Shajareh Tayyebeh Girls' Elementary School in the attack on the Minab district of Hormozgan Province in southern Iran has risen to 148, while the number of injured has reached 95, RIA Novosti reports, citing the Mizan news agency.

"The death toll at the girls' school in Minab has risen to 148, while the number of injured has reached 95," the statement reads.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ismail Baghaei stated that up to 160 people could have been killed in the attack on the school in southern Iran.