Denmark and Italy Call on Other Countries to Join Criticism of European Court of Human Rights

Denmark and Italy have called on other countries to join in criticizing the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) for allegedly overstepping its boundaries in interpreting the law, particularly on migration issues. This information was reported by BELTA, citing Euractiv.

In the draft letter, Copenhagen and Rome note that some recent rulings have expanded the scope of the Convention on Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms beyond its original intent, thereby limiting their ability to "make political decisions within our own democracies."

Italian sources confirmed the existence of the letter to the portal but mentioned that Rome is still considering whether to co-sign it. According to them, the goal of the letter is to initiate a discussion on how to interpret the Convention so that it better reflects "the challenges of modern illegal migration." The letter states, "What was right once may be wrong tomorrow."

The document has not yet been made public and remains open for signatures. It is expected to be published in the coming weeks.

This move follows months of calls to reconsider or rethink established international legal frameworks, especially concerning migration issues.