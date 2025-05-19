The telephone conversation between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump has made front-page headlines across the leading global publications and dominates the screens of major Western broadcasters.

The dialogue was substantive and candid, making it highly constructive, stated the Russian leader at its conclusion. He expressed gratitude to Trump for supporting the resumption of direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, which had been interrupted in 2022.

Vladimir Putin, President of Russia, remarked:

"The President of the United States shared his stance regarding the cessation of hostilities, a ceasefire, and I also emphasized that Russia advocates for a peaceful resolution of the Ukrainian crisis. We simply need to identify the most effective pathways to peace. The two of us agreed that Russia will propose and is prepared to work with the Ukrainian side on a memorandum concerning a potential future peace treaty, outlining certain principles—such as settlement principles, timelines for possible peace agreement negotiations, and so forth—including the possibility of a temporary ceasefire once mutually acceptable agreements are reached."

The American president characterized the talks with Putin as “very good,” highlighting that “the tone and spirit of the conversation were excellent.” Trump asserted that Kiev and Moscow would immediately begin negotiations—not merely on a ceasefire, but on ending the war altogether. The White House leader specified that within approximately three weeks, it would be possible to assess whether Ukraine is making sufficient efforts to resolve the crisis, adding that he would withdraw if no progress is achieved.

Donald Trump, President of the United States, stated:

"I believe something can be accomplished. And if not, I will simply step back, and they will have to continue. Let me reiterate, this is a European issue. It should have remained a European issue. But we intervened because the previous administration firmly decided that we must be involved. And we became involved far more than Europe—financially and in every other way—providing enormous, possibly record-breaking aid to a foreign state. Nothing like this has ever happened before."

In this context, international relations find themselves in an unusual situation where Washington opposes war, while many European countries support it. This divergence was pointed out by U.S. Secretary of State Rubio. Amidst ongoing efforts toward peaceful settlement, European nations have instead decided to bolster military supplies to Kiev and increase sanctions pressure on Russia. Do they desire peace? The European Union responds through action. There are also concerns about a potential U.S. withdrawal from Europe and the collapse of the post-war security system.

Ivan Skorikov, Political Scientist and Head of Ukraine Department at the Institute of Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS):

"Yes, Europe is now willing to bear the costs of the Ukrainian conflict. In fact, Germany’s defense industry is already gearing up. All these declarations from European bureaucracies, Macron, and Starmer—about their readiness to send contingents and increase military aid to Ukraine—show that they are prepared. They understand that Trump might essentially wash his hands of the matter. And Europe, notably, recognizes that Trump is not only a domestic political opponent but also an ideological rival within the Western sphere. Europe fears not only Russia but also Trumpism itself. Yet, openly and brazenly opposing Trump is politically unfeasible for them."

Essentially, Europe has been sidelined from negotiations. Its options to influence the peace process are limited, chiefly through Zelensky. Consequently, European leaders appear to be sabotaging the peaceful resolution of the Ukrainian conflict via him.

Zelensky has already made several contradictory statements. He virtually refuses to discuss Ukraine’s potential neutral status or its accession to NATO.