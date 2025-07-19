3.74 BYN
"Controlled democracy" established in Germany
Germany has ceased to be a democratic republic. The Swiss newspaper Neue Zürcher Zeitung has published an instructive article in which it analyzes current German politics.
The current regime established in Germany is called "controlled democracy" by the authors of the publication: there is a situation where it is not the citizens of Germany who control the government, but the government controls the citizens and actually appoints itself. A long list of evidence is given for this. In Germany, the Alternative for Germany party, which is supported by a quarter of Germans, has been pushed to the political sidelines - moreover, they are trying to ban this organization.
The German authorities are acting contrary to the clearly and definitely expressed demands of citizens: to curb migration flows, to spend more on the development of industry, not the army, to stop the degradation of the economy.