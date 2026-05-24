“Don’t Worry, They’re Ours!”: Kiev to Give Latvia Masterclass in Defending Against Ukrainian Drones

Latvia has concluded its operation to recover the wreckage of a drone that intruded into its airspace on 23 May.

The UAV plunged into Lake Drīdzis, where it detonated. Experts will now study the recovered fragments. Latvian authorities have yet to officially confirm the drone’s origin.

At the same time, the commander of the Latvian Armed Forces has proudly announced the delivery of new drone-detection radars to the military.