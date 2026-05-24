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“Don’t Worry, They’re Ours!”: Kiev to Give Latvia Masterclass in Defending Against Ukrainian Drones
Text by:Editorial office news.by
“Don’t Worry, They’re Ours!”: Kiev to Give Latvia Masterclass in Defending Against Ukrainian Dronesnews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/20def255-2644-4ead-b0ce-8b15b3ab160c/conversions/4a5a8a4b-532d-4c99-9e9e-870b5886ddc7-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/20def255-2644-4ead-b0ce-8b15b3ab160c/conversions/4a5a8a4b-532d-4c99-9e9e-870b5886ddc7-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/20def255-2644-4ead-b0ce-8b15b3ab160c/conversions/4a5a8a4b-532d-4c99-9e9e-870b5886ddc7-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/20def255-2644-4ead-b0ce-8b15b3ab160c/conversions/4a5a8a4b-532d-4c99-9e9e-870b5886ddc7-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
Latvia has concluded its operation to recover the wreckage of a drone that intruded into its airspace on 23 May.
The UAV plunged into Lake Drīdzis, where it detonated. Experts will now study the recovered fragments. Latvian authorities have yet to officially confirm the drone’s origin.
At the same time, the commander of the Latvian Armed Forces has proudly announced the delivery of new drone-detection radars to the military.
The situation carries a distinct air of dark comedy. Defence Minister Pūdans revealed that the equipment was chosen on the direct recommendation of Ukrainian military specialists — and that the systems are, in fact, identical to those currently used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.