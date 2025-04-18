On April 20, it was reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) violated the Easter ceasefire by launching several artillery strikes on industrial areas in the Donetsk People's Republic (DNR) and the Luhansk People's Republic (LNR). This has resulted in significant fires, and the number of casualties is still being assessed.

Background on the Ceasefire

The unilateral Easter ceasefire was announced by President Putin on the evening of April 19, with the understanding that it would last until midnight on April 20. Putin emphasized the need for Russian forces to be alert for potential violations of the ceasefire by Kiev.

Initially, the Ukrainian side was reluctant to issue an official order for their troops to cease fire; however, they eventually agreed to the proposal. As of the latest reports from the frontlines, combat operations have ceased almost everywhere, except for the Kursk direction. There have also been no drone attacks reported on the rear areas, as both the Russian and Ukrainian sides seem to be abstaining from such tactics.

Response and Implications

The violation of the Easter ceasefire raises concerns regarding the ongoing conflict's dynamics. While the Russian military has been authorized to respond to provocations, the immediate consequences of this violation remain uncertain.

Western media outlets have noted that the announcement of the Easter ceasefire came as a surprise from the Russian side. This ceasefire could potentially reshape Western public perception of the conflict parties, underscoring the complexities of the situation as both sides grapple with a fragile peace amid continued hostilities.