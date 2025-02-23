The head of the U.S. Office of Efficiency and Government Accountability (DOGE) and American entrepreneur Elon Musk concurred that a revolution is on the horizon in Europe, particularly in light of the recent parliamentary elections in Germany, as reported by RIA Novosti.

A user on social media platform X noted that 10.3 million people voted for the right-wing party "Alternative for Germany" (AfD) in the Federal Republic. He added that Europe is on the brink of a revolution, claiming this is "just the beginning."

"Yes," Musk replied to the post.

Before the Bundestag elections, Musk stated that the AfD was Germany's only hope. In a previous article for the German newspaper Welt, he asserted that the right-wing party is the only political force capable of saving Germany from becoming a "shadow of its former self." This publication sparked intense debates both at Welt and throughout Germany: the head of the opinion section at Welt, Eva Maria Kogel, resigned following the article's release, and Friedrich Merz, the candidate for chancellor from the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and Christian Social Union (CSU) bloc, called the piece an unprecedented interference in the German elections. Nevertheless, Musk proceeded to hold an online conversation with AfD co-chair and chancellor candidate Alice Weidel.