Elon Musk Calls for European Countries to Leave EU

"It's time to close the 'European Union' project"— this is Elon Musk’s opinion. The billionaire commented on the European Court of Justice’s decision that Ireland must accept refugees seeking entry into the EU, despite Dublin’s protests against this.

The court mandated the Irish government to disregard local authorities' rulings and to accommodate migrants. According to Musk, Ireland should leave the European Union, as should all countries, because it is destroying democracy in Europe.