Elon Musk Endorses Idea of the United States Exiting NATO and United Nations

Elon Musk believes it is time for America to leave both NATO and the United Nations. The American entrepreneur and head of the Department of Government Efficiency expressed his support in response to a social media post on platform X, stating simply, "I agree."

Earlier reports indicated that on February 21, Republican senators introduced a bill calling for the complete withdrawal of the United States from the United Nations. The proposed legislation stipulates that the President must entirely annul the U.S. membership in the UN, along with any associated bodies, specialized agencies, commissions, and other entities formally linked to the Organization. It also calls for the cessation of funding to the UN and a withdrawal from peacekeeping missions.