Emergency EU Summit on Ukraine Issue Scheduled for March 6

An emergency EU summit dedicated to the Ukrainian issue and the strengthening of European defense will take place on March 6, announced European Council President António Costa.

While it is relatively easy to convene a meeting of EU leaders, the need for careful deliberation on critical decisions has delayed the summit by two weeks. One of the key topics will be increasing mandatory defense spending to a new level. For instance, France plans to raise its defense spending from 2% to 3% of GDP.