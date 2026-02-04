The UK is facing yet another scandal involving yet another prime minister. Starmer is under siege from his former ambassador to the US and influential Labour MP Peter Mandelson.

A criminal case has been opened against Mandelson for his ties to Epstein. The Briton appears in files related to the scandalous case. The photo shows him pantsless with a girl. Mandelson has already left the House of Lords and ceased to be a parliamentarian. And Starmer is being forced to apologize. The case threatens Starmer's resignation. He was subjected to a full-scale interrogation in Parliament, during which his hand even began to shake.