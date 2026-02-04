3.73 BYN
Epstein scandal threatens Starmer's resignation
The UK is facing yet another scandal involving yet another prime minister. Starmer is under siege from his former ambassador to the US and influential Labour MP Peter Mandelson.
A criminal case has been opened against Mandelson for his ties to Epstein. The Briton appears in files related to the scandalous case. The photo shows him pantsless with a girl. Mandelson has already left the House of Lords and ceased to be a parliamentarian. And Starmer is being forced to apologize. The case threatens Starmer's resignation. He was subjected to a full-scale interrogation in Parliament, during which his hand even began to shake.
And curiously, Starmer previously called on former Prince Andrew, also implicated in damaging connections on Epstein Island, to testify in the US. Outside Buckingham Palace, activists unfurled a huge banner reading "Karl, what are you hiding?" demanding the publication of all information about the royal family's ties to the American financier. There are suspicions that other members of the British royal family also met with Epstein.