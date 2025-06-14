Escalation Continues: Iran and Israel Exchange Missile Attacks

The attention of the global community remains fixed on the Middle East. Tonight, Iran and Israel once again exchanged strikes.

Tel Aviv launched attacks on the Ministry of Defense in an Arab country, as well as on nuclear headquarters, laboratories, and oil facilities. Air defense systems operated across seven provinces. Strikes were reported on two oil depots in Tehran, both of which caught fire. An explosion also occurred at an oil facility in Karaj.

A missile hit a residential complex on the eastern outskirts of Tehran, destroying several buildings almost entirely. The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps was targeted in the assault. Additionally, Israel carried out strikes in Yemen, from where, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), missile launches are being conducted towards Israeli territory.

Unofficial sources suggest that the attack was directed at the leadership of the Houthi movement, Ansar Allah. In response, Iran launched three waves of ballistic missiles and drones at Israel. Targets included fuel production sites for Israeli fighter jets. In the city of Haifa, preliminary reports indicate that a petroleum refinery was affected. It is also reported that Iran employed a hypersonic missile in the exchange.