Western Partners Show Interest in Restoring Relations with Belarus

Discussions took place in Minsk on a nationwide scale about the directions Belarusian enterprises should pursue to maintain export volumes and how businesses are currently countering sanctions.

The seminar titled "Sanctions in Global Trade: Not an Obstacle, but a New Rules of the Game" was held under the auspices of the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Experts note that over the past few years, Belarus has accumulated valuable experience in operating under these new conditions.

Elena Malinovskaya, Deputy Chairwoman of the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, stated:

"For the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, this is a pilot project because it’s the first time we are discussing trade restrictions on such a broad platform. We see that our Western market partners are showing interest in restoring relations."