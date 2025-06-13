The fact that Israel, amidst ongoing negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program, coordinated its strikes against Iran with the United States, serves as a clear indication of Washington’s unreliability. This statement was made by the President of the Islamic Republic, Masoud Pezeshkian, during a conversation with Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, according to TASS.

"Coordination with the United States of the actions of the Zionist regime (referring to Israel) regarding an invasion of Iranian territory during negotiations is a sign of dishonesty and unreliability on the part of the United States," the president’s press service quoted.