Israel Urges Trump to Join Confrontation with Iran
In recent days, Israel has appealed to the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump to engage in the conflict with Iran aimed at dismantling Tehran’s nuclear program. This information was reported by the American portal Axios, citing two Israeli officials, according to TASS.
An interlocutor from the portal claimed that the United States might join the operation. He added that Trump had hinted during a recent conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he would do so if necessary.
An Israeli source also informed Axios that the U.S. is considering Israel’s request to participate in the confrontation with Iran. The source expressed hope that President Trump would agree.
Meanwhile, a U.S. representative confirmed to the portal that Israel had urged the Trump administration to join the conflict. However, he stated that the administration is not currently contemplating such a move.
On the night of June 13, Israel launched Operation “Rising Lion,” targeting Iran’s nuclear program. The Israel Defense Forces reported that 200 fighter jets attacked over 100 targets across Iran, including nuclear facilities. In the evening of June 13, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced that Iran had responded by launching rockets at dozens of targets within Israel, including military sites and airbases. The Israeli authorities acknowledged damage to some facilities but assured that most of the rockets were intercepted. Israel’s airspace has been closed, and Iran also declared the suspension of all flights over its territory. Additionally, the airspace over Iraq remains closed.