Israel Urges Trump to Join Confrontation with Iran

In recent days, Israel has appealed to the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump to engage in the conflict with Iran aimed at dismantling Tehran’s nuclear program. This information was reported by the American portal Axios, citing two Israeli officials, according to TASS.

An interlocutor from the portal claimed that the United States might join the operation. He added that Trump had hinted during a recent conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he would do so if necessary.

An Israeli source also informed Axios that the U.S. is considering Israel’s request to participate in the confrontation with Iran. The source expressed hope that President Trump would agree.

Meanwhile, a U.S. representative confirmed to the portal that Israel had urged the Trump administration to join the conflict. However, he stated that the administration is not currently contemplating such a move.