There is a sharp escalation in the Middle East situation. According to the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs as of June 14, none of our citizens are among the casualties in Iran and Israel. For urgent evacuation to the homeland, diplomats recommend contacting our embassies in these two countries, as well as in Egypt.

Iran-Israel Conflict

Meanwhile, Israeli media report that approximately 200 Iranian rockets were launched at the country over the past day; around 50 of these were not intercepted. Representatives of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) insist that the attack did not cause significant damage and that all military facilities are operating at maximum efficiency. Nevertheless, the country has declared an additional mobilization of tens of thousands of reservists. In Tel Aviv, Haifa, and several other cities, four people have been killed by rocket strikes, and dozens have been wounded.

Hundreds of Missiles, Casualties, and Wounded: Iran and Israel Exchange Fire

Both sides are prepared for further escalation and have declared their intention to unleash the full power of their arsenals against each other.

Five hours ago

Israel continues to target Iranian objectives: in recent hours, strikes were carried out around four cities located near the Azerbaijani border. The IDF reported killing nine leading scientists involved in Iran’s nuclear program. However, not all strikes are precise: Iranian authorities report that a residential building was destroyed as a result of Israeli bombings, with 60 people killed under the rubble, including about 20 children. The total number of civilian casualties in Iran has already exceeded one hundred, with at least 300 injured.

Iran Launches Massive Bombing of Israel

According to various sources, between 150 and 200 rockets have been launched, with at least a dozen reaching their targets.

Seven hours ago