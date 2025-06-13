3.77 BYN
Putin and Trump Hold Phone Conversation
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Putin and Trump held their latest phone call, which lasted 50 minutes, according to Russian presidential aide Ushakov. The conversation between Putin and Trump was described as productive; the leaders discussed the escalating situation in the Middle East. The Russian leader informed Trump about recent phone contacts with the Iranian president and the Israeli prime minister.
Putin reminded Trump of Russia’s proposal to seek mutually acceptable agreements regarding Iran’s nuclear dossier. Trump assessed the situation in the Middle East as quite concerning. The presidents did not rule out returning to negotiations on Iran’s nuclear program.