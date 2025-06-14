3.77 BYN
Iran Ready to Cease Attacks on Israel in Exchange for Stopping Aggression
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Iran is prepared to halt its strikes against Israel if the latter ceases its aggression, announced Abbas Araghchi, the head of Iran’s Foreign Ministry. This was reported by TASS.
"Our defense is entirely legitimate and conducted from a position of strength. If the aggression stops, naturally, our retaliatory actions will also cease," he stated during a meeting with foreign diplomats in Tehran.