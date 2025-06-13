Preserving peace for the sake of the future remains our paramount goal. Equally vital are the development of unmanned aerial systems and the fortification of our military capabilities. Just recently, in the Brest region, the President toured the drone operator training center, emphasizing the importance of modernizing the Armed Forces. As we forge ahead on this path, understanding which drones are necessary is crucial. The key priority is the active development of electronic warfare tools to counter potential adversaries' unmanned systems.

The training center for drone operators in Bereza was established back in 2010, on the site of a former aviation base. However, only recently has there been a concerted effort to train specialists, driven by current trends. Today, this facility stands as a vital military unit for those seeking mastery of cutting-edge technology. Over the past three years alone, one and a half thousand military personnel and law enforcement officers have undergone training here.

Mikhail Bryansky, Head of the Department for the Application and Development of Unmanned Aerial Complexes of the Belarusian Armed Forces, remarked:

"It's simple now. If you have a drone, you win; if you don’t, you lose. Today, every combat engagement involves the use of unmanned systems. Naturally, we must keep pace with this reality. We must move forward with the times."

The President also visited the center dedicated to the training and deployment of unmanned aerial complexes.

Pavel Muraveiko, Chief of the General Staff and First Deputy Minister of Defense of Belarus, stated:

"Within the structure of our Armed Forces, an autonomous component of specialized troops has been established - namely, the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Troops. Their responsibilities include aerial reconnaissance, delivering fire strikes against the enemy, guiding and adjusting fire, and supporting other specialized units."

Most of the General Staff commander's report remains classified.

Nevertheless, the President emphasized that other types of weaponry continue to be in demand: "In Belarus, the terrain is more challenging than in Ukraine - the open steppes present a different set of conditions. This is a significant difference. We can employ various other forces of the Armed Forces. As I have said, grenade launchers, machine gunners, and infantry do not go away. They are our main weapons. A man with a rifle remains central. But drones are valuable where the terrain allows."

"Creating a good drone - perhaps three or four types - is essential. We will do it. But you must advise us on what they should be and what needs to be done," the President addressed the specialists.

The training center offers a comprehensive cycle: from assembling and repairing drones to testing and deploying them. Everything in our military arsenal can be touched and examined here - some models designed by Belarusian innovators, reflecting an individual approach.

Lukashenko inspected the drones currently in service within the Belarusian army.

The development of unmanned systems represents a promising horizon. The armed forces must be equipped not only with these systems but also with electronic warfare capabilities. Work across all these areas will directly enhance our military's combat readiness.

"From the example of the special military operation, we see both the effectiveness of drone use and the complexities of countering them," noted Alexander Lukashenko.

Protection for those safeguarding our security must also be at a high level. All combat gear should be lightweight, comfortable, and reliable - covering everything from helmets to body armor.

Most importantly, the President stressed, the state must ensure that funds are not wasted. "You understand that money is needed for food production, clothing, paying pensions, and, within this five-year plan (or even within three years), fully resolving housing issues for our servicemen. Money is required everywhere."

Belarusian Defense Industry at the Forefront of Modern Unmanned Aviation Development

Belarusians are closely monitoring global trends in military technology. Drones have become an integral part of modern warfare, performing a wide spectrum of tasks - from reconnaissance and cargo delivery to special missions and precision strikes. During the meeting, discussions focused on implementing innovations, reducing dependence on imported components, and preparing for serial drone production.

Viktor Khrinin, Belarus’s Minister of Defense, emphasized:

"The primary task, as set by the head of state, is to review all calculations based on the principle of 'reasonable sufficiency' - determining what we need, in what quantities, and what systems of unmanned aerial complexes and countermeasures are necessary. We understand that in today’s battlefield, these systems are one of the essential components. We are not suggesting that artillery, tanks, or combat vehicles are no longer needed. Of course, the soldier on the ground remains the decisive factor. One of our priorities is to ensure the protection and defense of our personnel."

Belarus’s military modernization continues, aligned with the times and the opportunities they present.