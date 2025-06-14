Lukashenko Congratulates Xi Jinping on His Birthday

The President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, extended his heartfelt birthday wishes to Xi Jinping, the Chairman of the People's Republic of China. This was reported by BELTA, citing the Belarusian leader’s press service.

"Your Excellency, dear friend, please accept my warmest congratulations on your birthday. Under your attentive leadership, the People's Republic of China has emerged as a major player on the international stage, securing a leading position among the world's largest industrial nations, boasting immense foreign exchange reserves, and possessing a colossal scientific and technological potential. Your strategic vision plays a crucial role in shaping the global agenda, maintaining peace, and ensuring stability across the vast Eurasian region," Alexander Lukashenko expressed.

The head of state noted that this year China is concluding the 14th Five-Year Plan, wrapping up the 'Made in China' initiative, and working on a new document that will define the country's upcoming socio-economic development trajectory.

"Following in your footsteps, China undoubtedly continues to achieve all its outlined goals," the Belarusian President emphasized.